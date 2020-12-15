Left Menu
Maharashtra Legislative Council adjourned over Maratha reservation issue

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLCs on Tuesday created a ruckus and walked out of the Legislative Council on the issue of Maratha reservation forcing the adjournment of the House.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-12-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 15:10 IST
BJP leader Pravin Darekar speaking with ANI. [Photo/ANI] . Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLCs on Tuesday created a ruckus and walked out of the Legislative Council on the issue of Maratha reservation forcing the adjournment of the House. "This government is running away from questions. Maratha students are protesting at Azad Maidan, we wanted to raise the question in the House but we were not allowed. So, we walked out in protest," said Pravin Darekar, the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Earlier in the day, BJP leaders held a protest outside the state Assembly on the second of the winter session, over various issues including women's safety and Maratha reservation. Pravin Darekar alleged that the state government is running away from discussions and is facing strong opposition.

"The Maharashtra government does not seem to be serious about Maratha reservation. It should put all its efforts in the Supreme Court for the Maratha Reservation. The government should also take care that OBC (Other Backward Class) reservations remain intact and unchanged," he said. The two-day winter session of the state legislature began in Mumbai from December 14. (ANI)

