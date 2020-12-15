Ukraine parliament votes to restore powers of NAZK anti-corruption agency

Ukraine parliament votes to restore powers of NAZK anti-corruption agencyReuters | Kiev | Updated: 15-12-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 15:18 IST
Ukrainian lawmakers voted on Tuesday to restore the powers of the NAZK anti-corruption agency, which checks the asset declarations of officials.
The vote came after the Constitutional Court in October issued a ruling that struck down some of the powers of the NAZK.
