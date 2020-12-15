Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine parliament votes to restore powers of NAZK anti-corruption agency

Reuters | Kiev | Updated: 15-12-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 15:18 IST
Ukraine parliament votes to restore powers of NAZK anti-corruption agency
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ukrainian lawmakers voted on Tuesday to restore the powers of the NAZK anti-corruption agency, which checks the asset declarations of officials.

The vote came after the Constitutional Court in October issued a ruling that struck down some of the powers of the NAZK.

Also Read: Ukrainian Forces shell Luhansk People's Republic three times over past 24 hours

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Southern European bond yields touch record lows

Southern Europes borrowing costs hit new record lows on Tuesday as concern about rising COVID-19 cases in major economies offset the promise of a return to normality due to a vaccine and cautious optimism about Brexit trade talks. Renewed u...

Govt addressing farmers' concerns; Oppn misguiding them: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government is addressing the concerns of farmers over the new agri laws and accused the opposition parties of misguiding them. Modi was speaking after laying foundation stones of a desalinati...

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa says new libel case "ludicrous"

Maria Ressa, who heads a Philippine news website known for its tough scrutiny of President Rodrigo Duterte, refused to enter a plea on Tuesday in a second cyber libel case she faces, saying the charges against her were ludicrous. Ressa, a T...

Ind v Aus: Harris hasn't scored Test hundreds, Burns can, says Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has once again shown faith in batsman Joe Burns and wants him to open in the first Test for Australia which gets underway on Thursday. With both David Warner and Will Pucovski being ruled out of the da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020