Ukrainian Forces shell Luhansk People's Republic three times over past 24 hours

Kiev [Ukraine], December 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The Ukrainian armed forces have violated a ceasefire in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) three times over the past 24 hours, the LPR representative at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire told Sputnik on Saturday. "On December 4, three instances of shelling on the part of the Ukrainian armed forces were registered," the representative said.

According to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination, the Ukrainian forces fired grenade launchers and small arms at the villages of Kalinovka and Lozovoe, which are both controlled by the LPR. In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the LPR and its neighboring Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine and refused to recognize the new central government, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

According to the United Nations, roughly 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict. (ANI/Sputnik)