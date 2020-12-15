Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: PM lays foundation stones for energy park, milk plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid foundation stones of a desalination plant, a hybrid renewable energy park, and a fully automated milk processing and packing plant in his home state Gujarat. Modi also laid the foundation stone of a fully automated milk processing and packing plant at Sarhad Dairy at Anjar.

PTI | Dhordo | Updated: 15-12-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 15:37 IST
Guj: PM lays foundation stones for energy park, milk plant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid foundation stones of a desalination plant, a hybrid renewable energy park, and a fully automated milk processing and packing plant in his home state Gujarat. Harnessing its vast coastline, Gujarat is taking a significant step towards transforming seawater to potable drinking water with the upcoming desalination plant at Mandvi in Kutch district, an official said.

This desalination plant, with 10 crore litre per day capacity (100 MLD), will strengthen water security in Gujarat by complementing Narmada Grid, Sauni network and treated waste water infrastructure, he said. It will be an important milestone for sustainable and affordable water resource harvesting in the country. Nearly 8 lakh people across the regions of Mundra, Lakhpat, Abdasa and Nakhatrana talukas will receive desalinated water from this plant, which will also help in sharing the surplus to upstream districts of Bhachau, Rapar and Gandhidham.

It is one of the five upcoming desalination plants in Gujarat besides those at Dahej (100 MLD), Dwarka (70 MLD), Ghogha Bhavnagar (70 MLD) and Gir Somnath (30 MLD). The Hybrid Renewable Energy Park near Vighakot village in the district will be the country's largest renewable energy generation park. It will lead to the generation of renewable energy to the tune of 30 GW.

Spread over 72,600 hectares of land, the park will have a dedicated hybrid park zone for wind and solar energy storage, as well as exclusive zone for wind park activities. Modi also laid the foundation stone of a fully automated milk processing and packing plant at Sarhad Dairy at Anjar. The plant will cost Rs 121 crore and have the capacity to process two lakh litre milk per day, an official release said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Southern European bond yields touch record lows

Southern Europes borrowing costs hit new record lows on Tuesday as concern about rising COVID-19 cases in major economies offset the promise of a return to normality due to a vaccine and cautious optimism about Brexit trade talks. Renewed u...

Govt addressing farmers' concerns; Oppn misguiding them: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government is addressing the concerns of farmers over the new agri laws and accused the opposition parties of misguiding them. Modi was speaking after laying foundation stones of a desalinati...

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa says new libel case "ludicrous"

Maria Ressa, who heads a Philippine news website known for its tough scrutiny of President Rodrigo Duterte, refused to enter a plea on Tuesday in a second cyber libel case she faces, saying the charges against her were ludicrous. Ressa, a T...

Ind v Aus: Harris hasn't scored Test hundreds, Burns can, says Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has once again shown faith in batsman Joe Burns and wants him to open in the first Test for Australia which gets underway on Thursday. With both David Warner and Will Pucovski being ruled out of the da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020