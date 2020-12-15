Left Menu
Development News Edition

Transgender community did not get fair deal in constables' recruitment in Bihar: HC

The court made the observation in an order passed on Monday whereby it directed the state government to immediately look into the matter and take remedial measures and put on hold finalisation of candidates list till further orders.The order was passed by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice S Kumar which pointed out that the advertisement inviting applications falls short of the Constitutional mandate....

PTI | Patna | Updated: 15-12-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 16:28 IST
Transgender community did not get fair deal in constables' recruitment in Bihar: HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The ongoing process for recruitment of constables in Bihar fell ''short of constitutional mandate'' since there was no provision for applicants falling under the transgender category, the Patna High Court has ruled. The court made the observation in an order passed on Monday whereby it directed the state government to immediately look into the matter and take remedial measures and put on hold finalization of candidates' list ''till further orders''.

The order was passed by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice S Kumar which pointed out that the advertisement inviting applications ''falls short of the Constitutional mandate.... it is not clear as to whether persons falling under the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 can even apply for the post or not''. The advertisement had put out eligibility criteria for only ''male'' and ''female'' candidates, with no mention of those belonging to the third gender.

The court made the observation while hearing the petition of one Veera Yadav who had sought clarity on whether the reservation was in place for transgender applicants on the lines of separate quotas for the physically disabled. The court took note of the contention of the government advocate that ''there is no separate reservation for the members of the Transgender Community, save and except that for reservation they are to be considered in the category of OBC''.

The court, however, remarked ''we need not go into the aspect of reservation, but prima facie what we find persons belonging to the Transgender Community are totally precluded from the process of applying for a post of a constable....'' The bench hoped that the state would take remedial measures in the future. ''We are hopeful that the state would adopt a sensitive approach and immediately take remedial measures... Equally, the state shall ensure giving wider publicity of the action taken to reach out to the members of such community, enabling them to apply for the post in question'', the court added, fixing December 22 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vaccinations under way, U.S. turns to educating skeptics, economic aid

The United States extended its rollout of the first authorized COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, inoculating healthcare workers with an eye toward convincing skeptical Americans to get their shots and contain a pandemic that has killed more than...

FACTBOX-Changes to German energy law due for 2021

Germanys parliament is due to pass new renewable power rules EEG this week to help the country meet its goal of producing 65 of its electricity from carbon-free sources by 2030. The new law cuts financial burdens on consumers and gives elec...

H&M Foundation, Social Alpha commit USD 2 million to support start-ups and innovations in waste management

Sweden based HM Foundation and Social Alpha have joined hands to launch Techtonic Innovations in Waste Management, a nationwide grand challengetoidentify and curate locally designed, disruptive innovations addressing problems in waste manag...

People across villages, blocks to pay tribute on Dec 20 to farmers who lost their lives during agitation: Farmer leader Inderjeet tells media.

People across villages, blocks to pay tribute on Dec 20 to farmers who lost their lives during agitation Farmer leader Inderjeet tells media....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020