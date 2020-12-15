Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanctioned Turkish defence industry chief expects U.S. ties to survive

Turkey's defence industries chief said U.S. sanctions on him and his agency for buying Russian missile systems would not have a big impact on ties and may boost domestic development, though the defence minister said the move had "shaken" their alliance. The sanctions, announced at a delicate moment in the fraught relations between the two NATO partners as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office, could affect contracts worth $1.5 billion to $2.3 billion, around 5% of U.S.-Turkish trade.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:51 IST
Sanctioned Turkish defence industry chief expects U.S. ties to survive

Turkey's defence industries chief said U.S. sanctions on him and his agency for buying Russian missile systems would not have a big impact on ties and may boost domestic development, though the defence minister said the move had "shaken" their alliance.

The sanctions, announced at a delicate moment in the fraught relations between the two NATO partners as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office, could affect contracts worth $1.5 billion to $2.3 billion, around 5% of U.S.-Turkish trade. Ankara has condemned the measures as a grave mistake, but the lira firmed after their announcement, having been pressured for more than a year by the prospect of U.S. punishment for Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defences.

The sanctions avoided targeting Turkey's economy generally, focusing on its arms procurement and development body Defence Industries Directorate (SSB), its chairman Ismail Demir, his deputy and two officials responsible for air defence systems. They do not cancel existing contracts or prevent either side procuring vital defence needs - including parts for the U.S. F-35 stealth fighter still being produced in Turkey, or spare parts for Turkey's F-16 jets.

"We expect this will not influence our relations much," SSB head Demir said on Tuesday. "We are NATO allies. As they themselves said, there is cooperation with Turkey in many areas. We and they expect this to continue," he said in comments broadcast by state-owned Anadolu news agency. The so-called U.S. CAATSA sanctions, designed to deter any country from agreeing military deals with Russia, also restrict U.S. loans and credits to SSB, although that is not seen having a significant impact.

"We will find remedies for this in our own circles. From our point of view, the issue of developing domestic industry will continue, maybe more quickly," Demir said. SANCTIONS "UNJUST"

While Demir played down the sanctions, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said they had damaged relations and called for renewed cooperation between the two allies. "This sanctions decision has shaken all values in our countries' alliance," Akar said.

President Tayyip Erdogan had earlier said it was upsetting that Washington had taken the step and Turkey's foreign ministry described the decision as inexplicable and unjust. The sanctions "will inevitably negatively impact our relations, and (Turkey) will retaliate in a manner and time it sees appropriate," the ministry said.

Monday's move was the first time the United States deployed CAATSA legislation against a NATO partner, and comes as Washington seeks to discourage other countries including its Middle East ally Egypt from buying Russian military equipment. Russian media have reported that Cairo signed a $2 billion deal with Moscow to buy more than 20 Sukhoi SU-35 fighter jets.

Ankara acquired the Russian S-400 ground-to-air defences in July last year and says they pose no threat to NATO allies.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win it no matter what, say farmer leaders at press conference at Singhu Border.

The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win it no matter what, say farmer leaders at press conference at Singhu Border....

Somalia cuts ties with Kenya, shots fired at Mogadishu protests

Somalia severed diplomatic relations with neighbouring Kenya on Tuesday, accusing it of meddling in politics as protests and gunfire erupted in the capital Mogadishu over delayed elections. The dispute could undermine cooperation in the fig...

No coercive action against ARG employees, police to Bombay HC

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday assured the Bombay High Court that no coercive action will be taken till December 16 against officials and employees of ARG Outlier Media, which operates Republic TV, who have been named in the chargesheet in th...

Vaccinations under way, U.S. turns to educating skeptics, economic aid

The United States extended its rollout of the first authorized COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, inoculating healthcare workers with an eye toward convincing skeptical Americans to get their shots and contain a pandemic that has killed more than...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020