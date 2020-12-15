No interference in appointment of IT professionals in Kerala High Court:Registrar General

The Registrar General of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed reports that a tainted IAS officer had intervened in the appointment of IT professionals in the high court last year. In a statement, the registrar general said the selection process was carried out by the high court and there was no interference from any quarters.

Reports in a section of the media had said former IT principal secretary, M Sivasankar, arrested by the central agencies in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case, had recommended two IT professionals for the interview board for selection of IT professionals in the high court bypassing representatives of the National Informatic Centre (NIC). The registrar general also said there was no inquiry ordered by the present chief justice against the said recruitment.

''The Government had at no time expressed any incapacity on the part of NIC and there is no move to avoid NIC from the development of the IT infrastructure of the High Court. As per the specific proposal of the High Court, sanctioned by the government, the Technical Team appointed has to work alongside the NIC,'' the statement said.