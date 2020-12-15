Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. authorities investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske -Dagens Industri reports

The FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Dagens Industri said Sweden had received requests for help from U.S. authorities in investigations into a money laundering scandal that has already resulted in fines for Swedbank, Danske and SEB.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 19:36 IST
U.S. authorities investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske -Dagens Industri reports
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

The U.S. Justice Department and the FBI are investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank over possible breaches of anti-money laundering regulations, Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri reported on Tuesday.

Swedbank, SEB, and Danske were not immediately available for comment on the report, which cited unnamed sources. The FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Dagens Industri said Sweden had received requests for help from U.S. authorities in investigations into a money laundering scandal that has already resulted in fines for Swedbank, Danske and SEB. The banks were being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department, the FBI and federal police, as well as a federal prosecutor in New York over possible compliance breaches of anti-money laundering regulations and fraud, the paper said.

The scandal surfaced in 2018 when Danske Bank admitted that suspicious payments totalling 200 billion euros ($243 billion)from Russia and elsewhere flowed through its branch in Estonia. It the spread to Sweden, where Swedbank was fined a record 4 billion Swedish crowns ($477 million) by the country's Financial Supervisory Authority over flaws in its anti-money-laundering and for withholding information from authorities.

SEB was fined 1 billion crowns for failures in compliance and governance in relation to anti-money laundering controls in the Baltics. ($1 = 8.3916 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 0.8240 euros)

Also Read: Swedish c.bank to do all needed to meet COVID second wave pain - minutes

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Army colonel accused of raping friend's wife arrested

An Army colonel accused of raping his civilian friends wife of Russian origin after intoxicating her husband at the Officers Mess in Cantonment area was arrested on Tuesday. Col Neeraj Gahlot was arrested while trying to flee to an unknown ...

Majority of small U.S. businesses see worst coronavirus impact still ahead -poll

Most small business owners in the United States believe the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is still ahead of them, with half saying their operations would permanently close within a year unless the business environment improves, the U.S....

EXPLAINER-Tough EU tech rules: here's the what, why and what comes next

The European Commission announced draft rules on Tuesday to rein in tech giants such as Alphabets Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon, the most significant among a raft of measures taken by regulators worldwide.Here is what European Union re...

Bareilly-based IVRI develops kit to test meat for adulteration

The Bareilly-based Indian Veterinary Research Institute IVRI has developed a kit that can detect the presence of beef or pork in a meat sample, according to senior scientists. The Food Animal Species Identification Kit has been developed by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020