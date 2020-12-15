Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: Sub-inspector, 1 more person held for bribery by ACB

PSI Bharat Dhembare of Charkop police station in the metropolis had demanded a bribe from a civic contractor who had been booked in a case, he said.The contractor had deployed clean-up marshals to collect fines from people not wearing masks as mandated during the coronavirus outbreak.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 20:45 IST
Mumbai: Sub-inspector, 1 more person held for bribery by ACB

A police sub-inspector and one more person were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Tuesday. PSI Bharat Dhembare of Charkop police station in the metropolis had demanded a bribe from a civic contractor who had been booked in a case, he said.

''The contractor had deployed clean-up marshals to collect fines from people not wearing masks as mandated during the coronavirus outbreak. They had fined a man in Kandivali's Mahavir Nagar area and the kin of the latter reached the contractor's home on December 11 and picked up a fight,'' he said. ''The man who was fined was injured in the scuffle and a case was filed against the contractor, his two brothers and others for assault and they were arrested. They got bail and when they approached Dhembare to get back electronic equipments that were seized as part of the probe, the PSI demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 and a bottle of whisky,'' he added.

After a trap was laid, Dhembare and one more person was arrested on Monday, the official said..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Majority of small U.S. businesses see worst coronavirus impact still ahead -poll

Most small business owners in the United States believe the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is still ahead of them, with half saying their operations would permanently close within a year unless the business environment improves, the U.S....

U.S. Senate leader McConnell acknowledges Biden winner of U.S. presidency

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their Nov. 3 election victories, ending his long silence on the outcome of th...

Soccer-Feyenoord confirm Slot appointment for next season

Dutch side Feyenoord have appointed former AZ Alkmaar coach Arne Slot to take over from Dick Advocaat next season, finally confirming the widely expected move on Tuesday. Slot was sacked by Alkmaar earlier this month when he was linked in t...

EXPLAINER-Tough EU tech rules: here's the what, why and what comes next

The European Commission announced draft rules on Tuesday to rein in tech giants such as Alphabets Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon, the most significant among a raft of measures taken by regulators worldwide.Here is what European Union re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020