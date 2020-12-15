Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar cabinet gives its nod to free COVID-19 vaccination

According to a statement issued by the government after the cabinet meeting, these measures are expected to create 20 lakh new jobs in government and private sectors.Social and economic empowerment of women, rural development with focus on better waste management, increased use of solar energy and upgraded fisheries and animal husbandry besides urban rejuvenation are also covered under the seven resolves.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 15-12-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 21:58 IST
Bihar cabinet gives its nod to free COVID-19 vaccination
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Inoculation of the entire population of Bihar for COVID-19 will be done free of cost upon the availability of the vaccine, the state cabinet resolved on Tuesday. The decision was taken at the first meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar since the allocation of portfolios last month.

The cabinet gave its go ahead for implementation of ''Saat Nishchay Part-2'', the second part of seven resolves of the chief minister, elucidating his blueprint for governance taking off from the work completed in the previous tenure. Free corona vaccine is one of the many components of the seventh resolve ''sabke liye atirikt swasthy suvidha'' (better health amenities for all).

Notably, free corona vaccine in the state was also promised by the BJP in its manifesto for the recent assembly elections which was released here by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The BJP is a partner in the ruling NDA in the state.

Other points covered under the seven resolves 2 include upgradation of educational institutions and economic empowerment of the youth through a slew of measures including establishment of a separate department for skill development and setting up of ''mega skill centres'' and ''tool rooms'' across all 38 districts. According to a statement issued by the government after the cabinet meeting, these measures are expected to create ''20 lakh new jobs in government and private sectors''.

Social and economic empowerment of women, rural development with focus on better waste management, increased use of solar energy and upgraded fisheries and animal husbandry besides urban rejuvenation are also covered under the seven resolves. Urban rejuvenation has also been given due importance with establishment of ''storm water drainage'' proposed in all cities in towns so as to prevent massive water logging crises like the one experienced by the state capital a year ago.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-U.S. manufacturing production solid; imported inflation muted

U.S. manufacturing output increased more than expected in November, boosted by motor vehicle production, though momentum could slow as a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 infections keeps workers at home and temporarily shuts down factories. Other...

Railway engine derails in Assam

A railway engine derailedand fell on a shop near the railway track at Dekargaonjunction in Assams Sonitpur district on Tuesday, officialssaidAccording to a senior official of Northeast FrontierRailway, the railway engine derailed amidst den...

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Kim in no hurry to leave Houston after US Women's Open triumph; Goodell: NFL won't jump ahead in COVID-19 vaccine line and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Lakers emerge victorious in turbulent seasonLeBron James and the Lakers overcame the death of Kobe Bryant, widespread social unrest and the isolation of the Orlando bubble to emerge victo...

IDBI Bank downsizes QIP to Rs 2,000 cr, sets floor price at Rs 40.63 apiece

IDBI Bank on Tuesday set the floor price at Rs 40.63 per share for its proposed qualified institutional placement QIP, and downsized the fundraise by two-thirds to Rs 2,000 crore. The banks board at its meeting on October 29, 2020 had propo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020