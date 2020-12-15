Two killed, 4 injured in truck-SUIV collision in Sultanpur

Two women were killed while four other persons were injured when the SUV they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck at post-office crossing in the city area here, police said. Jahara Devi (45) and Pratima Pal (40) were killed on the spot, they said adding the injured included the SUV driver.

The injured have been admitted to the local hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. A probe is on in the matter, police said, adding the truck driver managed to flee from the spot with his vehicle.