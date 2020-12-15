Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two killed, 4 injured in truck-SUIV collision in Sultanpur

Jahara Devi 45 and Pratima Pal 40 were killed on the spot, they said adding the injured included the SUV driver.The injured have been admitted to the local hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. A probe is on in the matter, police said, adding the truck driver managed to flee from the spot with his vehicle.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 15-12-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 22:07 IST
Two killed, 4 injured in truck-SUIV collision in Sultanpur

Two women were killed while four other persons were injured when the SUV they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck at post-office crossing in the city area here, police said. Jahara Devi (45) and Pratima Pal (40) were killed on the spot, they said adding the injured included the SUV driver.

The injured have been admitted to the local hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. A probe is on in the matter, police said, adding the truck driver managed to flee from the spot with his vehicle.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: School for classes X and XII to resume from Dec 18

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to hold full-time regular classes for Standards X and XII from December 18 as these students have to appear for board examinations, an official said. The decision on resumption of Classes IX ...

Biden to stump in Georgia runoffs, top Senate Republican ends silence on U.S. election result

A day after the Electoral College confirmed President-elect Joe Bidens victory, he is set to travel to Georgia on Tuesday to campaign for two Democratic U.S. Senate candidates whose Jan. 5 runoff elections could make or break his domestic p...

'I couldn't wait': U.S. vaccine reaches more workers on pandemic's front lines

The United States extended its rollout of the first authorized COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, inoculating healthcare workers as part of a massive campaign to protect all Americans and contain a U.S. outbreak that has killed more than 300,000 ...

After extended delay, Mexico's Lopez Obrador congratulates Biden

Mexicos president on Tuesday congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory, ending weeks of waiting that generated sharp rebukes from allies of Biden who said the delay threatened to harm bilateral relations.At his da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020