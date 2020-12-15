Left Menu
J-K LG visit twin lakes in Jammu, reviews developmental work

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited the Purmandal- Utterbehani area and Mansar-Surinsar twin lakes and reviewed the progress on comprehensive plans for the development of these religious and tourist destinations.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-12-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 23:47 IST
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha during his visit to the twin lakes.. Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited the Purmandal- Utterbehani area and Mansar-Surinsar twin lakes and reviewed the progress on comprehensive plans for the development of these religious and tourist destinations. During the visit, he also issued on-the-spot instructions for speedy development of the area.

As per a statement, the LG took stock of the development project of the Purmandal-Utterbehani religious tourism circuit under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD). He also took a detailed review of projects at Purmandal including the construction of paved path/track to the temple complex, construction of viewpoints, up-gradation of bathing ghats, installation of focus light and poles with high mast lights and solar lights.

"Religious places like Purmandal and Utterbehani will attract a lot more tourists which will ultimately give a boost to religious tourism in the area. Development of religious tourism is among the prime focus areas of the government", Sinha said. He also called upon stakeholders to come forward so that a large number of people could experience the spiritual heritage of the two areas and urged the concerned agencies to gear so that the development works could be completed in the stipulated time frame.

The LG also interacted with religious organizations of Purmandal-Utterbehani and listened to the issues and demands of local residents. He also assured members of the delegations that all genuine demands and grievances would be taken up for redressal. He was accompanied by Principal Secretary Nitishwar Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma, IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Secretary Jal Shakti Department Raju and Deputy Commissioner Jammu Sushma Chauhan. (ANI)

