2 criminals held in Delhi after brief exchange of fire

Kanahiya Jha 28 was wanted in nine cases of robbery and snatching while Mohd Ansari 24 was involved in a case of theft, police said.According to police, to curb street crime and nab criminals active in Kotwali area, a picket was set up near Iron Bridge and vehicles were being checked.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 00:03 IST
Two suspected criminals were arrested following a brief exchange of fire in north Delhi's Kotwali area on Tuesday night, police said. Kanahiya Jha (28) was wanted in nine cases of robbery and snatching while Mohd Ansari (24) was involved in a case of theft, police said.

According to police, to curb street crime and nab criminals active in Kotwali area, a picket was set up near Iron Bridge and vehicles were being checked. SHO Kotwali Rituraj was also present at the spot when at around 4:15 pm, two people riding a motorcycle were signalled to stop, however, they ditched the bike and ran towards Yamuna Khadar.

As the police personnel gave chase, one of the accused fired at them with a pistol forcing the SHO to fire at the leg of Jha who got hit and fell unconscious, police said, adding that Ansari too was overpowered and caught..

