U.S. House Speaker Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID-19 aid, government funding

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID-19 aid, government fundingReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 00:18 IST
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke by phone for over an hour Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 relief and government funding legislation, a Pelosi spokesman said.
Mnuchin will join Pelosi and other top congressional leaders in a meeting later on Tuesday by telephone, the spokesman, Drew Hammill, wrote on Twitter.
