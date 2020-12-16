Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paris city hall fined for naming too many women to top jobs

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo denounced the fine as unfair and absurd on Tuesday during a meeting of the city council.In 2018, 11 women and five men -- who represent just over 30 per cent -- were appointed to top positions in the Paris city hall, leading the Civil Service Ministry to impose the fine.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 16-12-2020 02:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 02:49 IST
Paris city hall fined for naming too many women to top jobs

Paris city hall has been fined 90,000 euros for having appointed too many women to top positions in 2018, in breach of a law aimed at ensuring gender balance. Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo denounced the fine as ''unfair'' and ''absurd'' on Tuesday during a meeting of the city council.

In 2018, 11 women and five men -- who represent just over 30 per cent -- were appointed to top positions in the Paris city hall, leading the Civil Service Ministry to impose the fine. A 2013 law, meant to ensure that women get better access to senior jobs in the civil service, requires a minimum of 40 per cent of appointments for each gender.

Since then, the law has been changed to provide for exceptions to nominations when the gender balance is respected overall. In Paris city hall, 47 per cent of all civil servants in senior positions are women.

''Yes, we need to promote women with determination and vigour because everywhere, France is still lagging behind (on that issue),'' Hidalgo said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Ferrari appoint F2 runner-up Ilott as F1 test driver

Britains Callum Ilott will be Ferraris Formula One test driver next season, the Italian team said on Tuesday. Ilott, 22, was Formula Two runner-up to Germanys Mick Schumacher this year but missed out on a Formula One race seat for 2021. He ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up, dollar slumps as risk appetite rises

Stocks gained and the dollar hovered near a 2-12-year low on Tuesday as positive coronavirus vaccine news and progress toward further U.S. fiscal stimulus and a Brexit deal encouraged investors to embrace risk.Optimism that a 1.4 trillion s...

Northern Ireland hospital treating patients in parked ambulances

Patients were being treated in the back of ambulances in a Northern Ireland hospital car park on Tuesday, a health official said, a day after a warning that COVID-19 was putting healthcare under unbearable pressures.The British-run region h...

U.S. says monarch butterflies deserve protection, but must wait in line

Monarch butterflies deserve federal protection under the Endangered Species Act, President Donald Trumps administration said on Tuesday, but the black-and-orange insects must wait in line behind 161 other species facing more imminent threat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020