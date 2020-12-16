Maha: Two held with mephedrone drug worth Rs 35 lakh

Police have arrested two persons and seized mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 35 lakh from their possession in Mira-Bhayander township of Maharashtra, a police official said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police intercepted the duo, who were on a scooter, near Dahisar toll naka on Monday evening.

Around 350 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 35 lakh was seized from them, police spokesman Tukaram Tatkar said. Mephedrone, also known as 'meow meow' or MD, is a synthetic stimulant.

The two accused, aged 19 and 20, hailing from Santacruz in neighbouring Mumbai, were arrested and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said. The police are trying to find out from where the accused got the contraband and to whom they intended to sell it, he said.

The MBVV commissionerate, carved out of Thane and Palghar districts, began its operations from October 1 this year. Before its formation, Mira-Bhayander fell under Thane (rural) district police, while Vasai-Virar was under the jurisdiction of Palghar district police.