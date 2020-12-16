Left Menu
Over 59 lakh vehicles challaned for violating COVID-19 protocols in UP

Uttar Pradesh Police has issued challans for over 59.17 lakh vehicles with respect to violations of COVID-19 protocols.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 11:02 IST
Dharmendra Singh, DIG (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Police has issued challans for over 59.17 lakh vehicles with respect to violations of COVID-19 protocols. "For violation of COVID-19 related protocols, challans have been issued for over 59.17 lakh vehicles so far and 81,000 vehicles have been seized by the police," Dharmendra Singh, DIG (Law and Order) said at a press conference.

Uttar Pradesh reported 1354 new cases of COVID-19, 1852 discharged cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total discharged cases in the state are 5,41,579. The active cases are 18,382, while the death toll due to the virus is 8103. According to the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), five states, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Kerala and Maharashtra account for 56 per cent of total active cases of COVID-19 in the country. (ANI)

