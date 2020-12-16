Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak making efforts to misguide youth of Valley, says GOC Chinar Corps

On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, Lieutenant General BS Raju, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Chinar Corps, on Wednesday said that Pakistan has been making efforts to misguide the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-12-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 14:32 IST
Pak making efforts to misguide youth of Valley, says GOC Chinar Corps
GOC Chinar Corps Lieutenant General BS Raju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, Lieutenant General BS Raju, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Chinar Corps, on Wednesday said that Pakistan has been making efforts to misguide the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. The GOC Chinar Corps paid tributes to the fallen soldiers on the year-long 50th-anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

Speaking at the event Raju said that Pakistan has been making efforts to misguide the youth of the Kashmir valley. He said that the majority of the population here believes in India and a large number of misguided youth have come back to the mainstream. "This gives me a lot of hope," he said. Claiming that Pakistan's desire is to create instability in the Valley, the GOC Chinar Corps said, "It was clear especially after 1971 war that Pakistan wants to create instability in the Valley. Today I have no hesitation of saying that Pakistan's imagination has not paid any dividend. Today we continue to remain strong and we are able to fail every attempt of Pakistan to destabilise the situation within Kashmir and across the country," he added.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971. In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.

After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops surrendered. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu refers to media reports on demands of agitating farmers

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today expressed the hope that a reasonable solution will be found on the issues raised by the agitating farmers since both the government and the farmers are willing to talk to each other....

Motor racing-Tsunoda to drive with F1's AlphaTauri in 2021

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda will drive for Formula Ones Scuderia AlphaTauri in 2021, replacing Daniil Kvyat, the team announced on Wednesday. Tsunoda finished third in this seasons Formula Two Championship with Carlin, claiming seven podiu...

Euro zone economy exceeded expectations in Dec but still shrank -PMI

Euro zone economic performance far exceeded expectations this month - although it still contracted slightly - as a second wave of coronavirus infections and renewed lockdowns had less of an impact than earlier in the year, a survey showed. ...

Fluidra sees further sales growth in 2021 after boom year for pools

After a boom year for the swimming pool industry, Spains Fluidra expects sales to slow slightly in 2021, but still grow more than 5 as the cocooning-at-home trend prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic is sustained.Chief Executive Officer Bruce ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020