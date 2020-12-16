Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:22 IST
Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred around 10:30 AM in a forest near Miliampalli-Rajpenta villages under Jagargunda police station area when a joint team of security forces was out an anti-naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the 223rd battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were involved in the operation, he said. ''After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Maoist, clad in 'uniform', along with a locally fabricated UBGL (under-barrel grenade launcher) and two muzzle-loading rifles, was recovered from the spot,'' the IGP said.

The identity of the slain ultra was yet to be ascertained, he said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: Demand to replace booth level officers after complaints

Amid complaints by parties in Goa that objections about electoral rolls were being raised in the name of dead people, the office of Chief Electoral Officer CEO on Wednesday wrote to South District Electoral Officer DEO seeking that the Boot...

Kashmir reels under biting cold conditions

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, experienced the coldest night of the season on Wednesday as the valley reeled under cold conditions with the mercury plummeting several degrees below the freezing point owing to a clear sky...

Sold 1 lakh 'connected cars' in India, says Kia Motors

South Korean auto major Kia Motors on Wednesday said it has crossed 1 lakh cumulative sales milestone of its connected cars in India within 16 months of starting operations in the country. One out of two Kia cars sold in India is a connecte...

Australia ups ante in China trade row with WTO challenge of barley tariffs

Australia launched a formal appeal to the World Trade Organization WTO on Wednesday seeking a review of Chinas decision to impose hefty tariffs on imports of Australian barley.Acknowledging the appeal may take years to be resolved, Trade Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020