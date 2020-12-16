Gang of drug-peddlers busted with drugs worth Rs 1.15 crore

An inter-state gang of drug-peddlers has been arrested and contraband worth Rs 1.15 croreseized, police said on Wednesday

The four-member gang had stockpiled the consignment tosell it during the new year celebrations when the sleuths ofthe Central Crime Branch raided their house, they said

Tirupal Reddy (32) and Ejaz Pasha (45), both residentsof Bengaluru, and Kamalesan (31) and Sathish Kumar (27), bothbelonging to Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, were the arrested,the police said.