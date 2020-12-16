Goa: Demand to replace booth level officers after complaints

Amid complaints by parties in Goa that objections about electoral rolls were being raised in the name of dead people, the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday wrote to South District Electoral Officer (DEO) seeking that the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) be replaced. In a recent meeting with Chief Electoral Officer Kunal, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) had alleged that objections about the electoral rolls were raised in the name of those citizens, who have already died.

Congress's Goa unit general secretary Sankalp Amonkar had also pointed it out to the election officers in Mormugao taluka. He had alleged that BLOs were involved in the ''racket'' in order to ensure that the names of valid voters were deleted from the list. Amonkar had also claimed that BLOs from one particular government department were designated as BLOs in Mormugao taluka, where such instances have been reported.

The CEO is currently holding the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls undertaken by the Election Commission of India. In the letter written to the DEO, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Sangeeta Naik said, ''In view of the concerns raised by the political parties regarding the parents offices of the BLOs of Mormugao taluka, you are requested to explore the possibility of replacing these BLOs with the staff of other government departments instead of a single department.'' Naik has sought action taken report from DEO within eight days.