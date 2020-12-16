Left Menu
Gang of drug-peddlers busted, drugs worth Rs 1.15 cr seized

16-12-2020
Gang of drug-peddlers busted, drugs worth Rs 1.15 cr seized
An inter-state gang of drug-peddlers has been arrested and contraband worth Rs 1.15 croreseized, police said here on Wednesday

The four-member gang had stockpiled the consignment tosell it during the new year celebrations when the sleuths ofthe Central Crime Branch raided their house, they said

Tirupal Reddy (32) and Ejaz Pasha (45), both residentsof Bengaluru, and Kamalesan (31) and Sathish Kumar (27), bothbelonging to Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, were the arrested,the police said.

