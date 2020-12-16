Gang of drug-peddlers busted, drugs worth Rs 1.15 cr seized

Gang of drug-peddlers busted, drugs worth Rs 1.15 cr seizedPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:32 IST
An inter-state gang of drug-peddlers has been arrested and contraband worth Rs 1.15 croreseized, police said here on Wednesday
The four-member gang had stockpiled the consignment tosell it during the new year celebrations when the sleuths ofthe Central Crime Branch raided their house, they said
Tirupal Reddy (32) and Ejaz Pasha (45), both residentsof Bengaluru, and Kamalesan (31) and Sathish Kumar (27), bothbelonging to Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, were the arrested,the police said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kamalesan
- Sathish Kumar
- Bengaluru
- sleuths