Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emergency mock exercise at Guwahati Airport

The drill was carried out during day time on Tuesday and continued till evening, the release said.The exercise went off smoothly wherein an aircraft crash was simulated and Procedures and Response personnel were put to test. During the drill, procedures at the airport were also verified as being complete, known and practical, Kumar said.PTI ESB MM MM.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:37 IST
Emergency mock exercise at Guwahati Airport

An emergency mock exercise was conducted at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here to check the preparedness of all stakeholders to handle all eventualities, a release said. The drill was carried out during day time on Tuesday and continued till evening, the release said.

The exercise went off smoothly wherein an aircraft crash was simulated and Procedures and Response personnel were put to test. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (RFFS), hospitals, Indian Air Force, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) participated in the drill.

Appreciating the professionalism of the participants, Airport director Ramesh Kumar advised them to maintain their zeal in order to handle any real time occurrence smoothly. During the drill, procedures at the airport were also verified as being complete, known and practical, Kumar said.

PTI ESB MM MM.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man bludgeoned to death by nephew in Rajasthan

A 50-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a stone by his nephew during a scuffle between the two in Rajasthans Baran district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place late on Tuesday night in Kaloni village under Shahabad pol...

Qatar to host 2030 Asian Games, Saudi Arabia in 2034

The 2030 Asian Games were awarded to Doha on Wednesday and the 2034 event went to Riyadh after a deal was struck between the rival nations. The Qatari capital of Doha beat Saudi Arabian counterpart Riyadh for the 2030 Games in the vote at t...

Udaipur Celebrates 76th Birthday of Mewar's 76th Custodian Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar

New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaNewsVoirA quiet but meaningful celebration during these pandemic times with prayers, philanthropy and family time in the City Palace marked the 76th birthday of Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar, Chairman and Managing Trustee...

Cop held for molesting minor girl

A 28-year-old constable of the Mumbai Police was arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl in suburban Ghatkopar, an official said on Wednesday. The alleged incident had occurred a few days back, but it came to light after parents...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020