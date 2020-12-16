Emergency mock exercise at Guwahati Airport

An emergency mock exercise was conducted at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here to check the preparedness of all stakeholders to handle all eventualities, a release said. The drill was carried out during day time on Tuesday and continued till evening, the release said.

The exercise went off smoothly wherein an aircraft crash was simulated and Procedures and Response personnel were put to test. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (RFFS), hospitals, Indian Air Force, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) participated in the drill.

Appreciating the professionalism of the participants, Airport director Ramesh Kumar advised them to maintain their zeal in order to handle any real time occurrence smoothly. During the drill, procedures at the airport were also verified as being complete, known and practical, Kumar said.

PTI ESB MM MM.