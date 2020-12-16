Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh HC Chief Justicce and three other CJs transferred by SC Collegium

Besides them, the Collegium has also recommended transfer of Justice Sanjay Yadav from Madhya Pradesh High Court to Allahabad HC, while Justice Vineet Kothari has been sent to Gujarat HC from Madras HC.Justice Rajesh Bindal has been transferred from Jammu and Kashmir High Court to Calcutta HC, Justice Joymalya Bagchi has been sent to Andhra Pradesh HC from Calcutta and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma has been sent from Madhya Pradesh HC to Karnataka HC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:40 IST
Andhra Pradesh HC Chief Justicce and three other CJs transferred by SC Collegium

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended transfer of four Chief Justices of different High Courts including the Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice J K Maheshwari against whom a letter was written to the Chief Justice of India. In an unprecedented move, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, on October 6, had written to the CJI, alleging that the Andhra Pradesh High Court led by Justice Maheshwari was being used to ''destabilise and topple my democratically elected government.'' The Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde recommended transfer of Justice Maheshwari as Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court and Sikkim High Court Chief Justice A K Goswami to Andhra Pradesh HC.

According to the apex court website, the Collegium in its meeting held on December 14 has approved the proposal to transfer Telangana HC Chief Justice R S Chauhan as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court while Orissa High Court Chief Justice Mohammed Rafiq has been sent to Madhya Pradesh High Court. Besides them, the Collegium has also recommended transfer of Justice Sanjay Yadav from Madhya Pradesh High Court to Allahabad HC, while Justice Vineet Kothari has been sent to Gujarat HC from Madras HC.

Justice Rajesh Bindal has been transferred from Jammu and Kashmir High Court to Calcutta HC, Justice Joymalya Bagchi has been sent to Andhra Pradesh HC from Calcutta and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma has been sent from Madhya Pradesh HC to Karnataka HC. Apart from CJI Bobde, Justices N V Ramana, R F Nariman, U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the 5-judge Collegium.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man bludgeoned to death by nephew in Rajasthan

A 50-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a stone by his nephew during a scuffle between the two in Rajasthans Baran district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place late on Tuesday night in Kaloni village under Shahabad pol...

Qatar to host 2030 Asian Games, Saudi Arabia in 2034

The 2030 Asian Games were awarded to Doha on Wednesday and the 2034 event went to Riyadh after a deal was struck between the rival nations. The Qatari capital of Doha beat Saudi Arabian counterpart Riyadh for the 2030 Games in the vote at t...

Udaipur Celebrates 76th Birthday of Mewar's 76th Custodian Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar

New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaNewsVoirA quiet but meaningful celebration during these pandemic times with prayers, philanthropy and family time in the City Palace marked the 76th birthday of Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar, Chairman and Managing Trustee...

Cop held for molesting minor girl

A 28-year-old constable of the Mumbai Police was arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl in suburban Ghatkopar, an official said on Wednesday. The alleged incident had occurred a few days back, but it came to light after parents...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020