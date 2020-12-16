It is expected the drains in Najafgarh would be cleaned and maintained properly: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government to ensure the drains in Najafgarh here are cleaned and maintained properly so that no water logging takes place there. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued the direction after perusing the Delhi government's affidavit which gave details of the steps taken, like laying down of pipelines, construction of the drainage and raising the road level, by it to prevent waterlogging in Najafgarh.

''The steps taken by the respondent authorities (Delhi government) have been mentioned at length and in detail in the counter affidavit, with all technical details. It is expected from the respondent authorities that they will complete the pending work, if any, and continue to clean the drains as stated by them in the counter affidavit. ''The work already completed by them should be maintained properly so that no water logging etc. takes place in the area in question as referred to in the memo of this writ petition,'' the bench said and disposed of the PIL by Ravinder Yadav, an assistant professor, who had contended that despite earlier directions by the high court in 2016 to take steps to fix the problem, no action has been taken by the Public Works Department (PWD) which is responsible for the maintenance of the drains in the area. Yadav had alleged that due to the PWD inaction waterlogging was a perennial problem in the area. He had also alleged in the court that the latest affidavit filed by the government was incorrect and false.

The court, however, after perusing the affidavit was of the view that it saw no reason to further monitor the case. Yadav, in his plea, had contended that despite filing repeated writ petitions and contempt cases since 2016 against the authorities concerned, people of the area have not received any relief.