EU should "see sense" and agree Brexit trade deal, says UK PM Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-12-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 18:00 IST
EU should "see sense" and agree Brexit trade deal, says UK PM Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he hoped the European Union would "see sense" and agree a post-Brexit trade deal, adding all the bloc needed to do was recognise Britain's right to sovereignty.

"Every hope I have (is) that our friends and partners across the Channel will see sense and do a deal, and all that that takes is for them to understand that the UK has a natural right, like every other country, to want to be able to control its own laws and its own fishing grounds," he told parliament.

India, UK to set up joint task force for mutual recognition of academic qualifications: Nishank

India and the UK on Wednesday agreed to set up a joint task force consisting of designated higher education organisations from both the countries to work towards mutual recognition of academic qualifications, Union Education Minister Ramesh...

Forming new committee no solution: Protesting farmer leaders on SC suggestion

Protesting farmer unions Wednesday said constituting a new panel to break the stalemate on the three new agri laws, as indicated by the Supreme Court, is not a solution as they want a complete withdrawal of the legislations. They also said ...

Farmers' protest:SC expresses displeasure over repeated requests for allowing Salve to argue

The Supreme Court Wednesday expressed displeasure over repeated requests that senior lawyer Harish Salve be unmuted and allowed to raise some legal issue during the hearing of pleas seeking removal of protesting farmers camping at borders o...

Wildlife smuggling racket busted in Odisha's Jajpur

A wildlife smuggling racket was busted in Odishas Jajpur district on Wednesday and two persons were arrested in this connection, a forest official said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of forest officials from Jajpur Road conducted a raid in Bh...
