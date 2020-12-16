EU should "see sense" and agree Brexit trade deal, says UK PM Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he hoped the European Union would "see sense" and agree a post-Brexit trade deal, adding all the bloc needed to do was recognise Britain's right to sovereignty.

"Every hope I have (is) that our friends and partners across the Channel will see sense and do a deal, and all that that takes is for them to understand that the UK has a natural right, like every other country, to want to be able to control its own laws and its own fishing grounds," he told parliament.

Also Read: Our PM Boris Johnson has accepted invitation to be Chief Guest at India's Republic Day celebrations: UK Foreign Secretary.