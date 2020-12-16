Left Menu
Modi govt followed Swaminathan Commission recommendations, Oppn misleading farmers: Tomar at MP kisan rally

It is the Narendra Modi government, which followed the recommendations of Swaminathan Commission, and declared Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various farm produces by adding 50 per cent profit on the cost of the farmer, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told a gathering of farmers in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, even as the farmers' protest in and around Delhi continued.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 18:15 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar addresses the kisan sammelan in Gwalior on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

It is the Narendra Modi government, which followed the recommendations of Swaminathan Commission, and declared Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various farm produces by adding 50 per cent profit on the cost of the farmer, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told a gathering of farmers in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, even as the farmers' protest in and around Delhi continued. "The Swaminathan Committee said that the MSP should be declared by adding 50 per cent profit on the cost of the farmer. The Swaminathan Commission presented its recommendations to the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2006 but the decision was not taken. But Modi government did the job of declaring MSP by adding 50 per cent profit on the cost," Tomar said while addressing a gathering at kisan sammelan in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district.

The rally was part of the BJP's farmer outreach programme amid continuing protest in and around Delhi by various farmer unions against the three farm laws enacted by the government in September. Tomar said when attempts are being made to mislead and agitate the farmers of Punjab, you have gathered in Rewa, Sagar, Gwalior, Ujjain and other places to support the farm laws. I thank all of you." (ANI)

