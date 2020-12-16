Left Menu
Delhi court awards 7-yr-jail to ISIS operative

A Delhi court Wednesday awarded seven-years jail term to an ISIS operative for conspiring to commit terror acts in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 18:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court Wednesday awarded seven-years jail term to an ISIS operative for conspiring to commit terror acts in the country. Tamil Nadu-based Mohamed Naser Packeer was deported from Republic of Sudan and arrested in the case on December 11, 2015.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had told the court that during the probe, it was found that there was a larger conspiracy by the ISIS operators in India and abroad for recruitment of resident and non-resident Indians and identity of such associates were being ascertained. NIA had alleged that during interrogation, Naser had disclosed names and mobile numbers of some active members and sympathisers of ISIS and identity of such associates were being ascertained.

Special Judge Parveen Singh awarded Naser the punishment for the offences of criminal conspiracy (120-B), punishable under the IPC, and section 18 (conspires to commit a terror act), 18-B (recruiting persons for terrorist act), 38 (being a member of a terror organisation) and 39 (supporting a terrorist organisation) of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, his lawyer Quasar Khan said. Advocate Khan said Naseer, an engineer by profession, had pleaded guilty and prayed for leniency from the court.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

