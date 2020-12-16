Left Menu
Muzaffarnagar: Court awards varying jail terms to four for sexually assaulting minor girl

A special POCSO court here awarded varying jail terms to four men for sexually assaulting and beating a 15-year-old girl after barging into her house in Shamli district in 2017.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-12-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 19:57 IST
A special POCSO court here awarded varying jail terms to four men for sexually assaulting and beating a 15-year-old girl after barging into her house in Shamli district in 2017. Justice Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari awarded four years' imprisonment to two accused, Dushyant and Rohit, for sexually assaulting the minor. The third accused, Satish, was sentenced to three years' in prison for assaulting the victim and the fourth accused, Virendra, was awarded a year-long jail term for beating and threatening her, special lawyer for POCSO Dinesh Kumar Sharma said.

The four accused barged into the girl's house under Thana Bhawan police station in Shamli on November 27, 2017, and sexually assaulted her. They also beat up her brother. The girl's parents were not at home at the time of the incident, he said. On the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's father, the police had registered a case against the four men under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Sharma said.

