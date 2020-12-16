Imposter cheats man of Rs one crore, arrested

Bengaluru, Dec 16 (PTI): A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly cheating another to the tune of Rs one crore by posing as a influential politician, police said. The house of the accused was raided and Rs 26 lakh in cash and cheques for Rs 91 crore were seized, the police said.

Yuvaraj got himself photographed with important people to convince the victims that he was a well connected politico, they said. Showing the photographs, he allegedly duped many people by promising them government jobs and getting government work done, the police said.

On a complaint from one of the victims, Yuvaraj was arrested, they added..