Man, son killed in road accident in MP

A 35-year-old man and his teenage son were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said. The incident occurred near Magardoh, about 40 kms away from Betul city, said Shahpur police station in charge Shivnarayan Mukati.

The deceased were identified as Shrilal Uike and his son Krishna Uike (15). A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.