New Civil Judge Court building inaugurated at Hinjilicut

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-12-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 21:10 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Mohammed Rafiq on Wednesday inaugurated the new court building of Civil Judge Junior Division-cum-JMFC at Hinjilicut in Ganjam district. The state government is committed to achieve the Constitutional goal of providing access to justice for the citizens, Patnaik said, adding that the Right to Justice is a fundamental right.

''My government is committed to strengthen the justice delivery system,'' he said. Patnaik said that despite the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has recently established four new courts in the state to decide commercial disputes. He also added that 45 courts have recently been established to exclusively try offences against women.

The state government is working closely with the High Court to provide adequate funds for developing infrastructure to meet the requirements of the judiciary, the chief minister said, adding that the administration is also committed to protect the interests of the lawyer community. He said the ''Odisha Advocates' Welfare Fund'' has recently been enhanced from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore. ''The state has taken initiative of amending the provisions of Odisha Advocates Welfare Fund Act, 1961 to permit usage of such funds to provide financial assistance to the lawyers,'' he informed.

The chief minister said he is optimistic that the new infrastructure will go a long way in fulfilling the aspirations of the people. Justice Mohammed Rafiq thanked the state government for providing the land for the new court building at Hinjilicut. The building is magnificent, attractive and has all the infrastructure provisions to facilitate the justice system, he added.

The chief justice said that quick redressal of justice is significant for an effective justice system. He further said that despite the restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the courts in Odisha are committed to provide justice to people. Minister of State for Home D S Mishra said that the new court building will help in taking the justice system to the doorsteps of the people.

