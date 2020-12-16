DRI seizes 1863.630 kg ganja worth Rs 2.95 crore; 2 persons held

The Directorate of RevenueIntelligence (DRI) has seized 1863.630 kg of ganja worth Rs2.95 crore from a truck and arrested two persons in Patnadistrict, an official said on Wednesday

Acting on specific information, a DRI team on Tuesdayintercepted a truck bearing Jharkhand registration number onPatna-Aurangabad highway near Naubatpur in Patna district, aDRI official said

The DRI team during search of the truck found 282packets weighing 1863.630 kg of ganja which were hiddenbeneath a consignment of maize bags and arrested the twopersons, both residents of Aurangabad, he said.