DRI seizes 1863.630 kg ganja worth Rs 2.95 crore; 2 persons held

DRI seizes 1863.630 kg ganja worth Rs 2.95 crore; 2 persons heldPTI | Patna | Updated: 16-12-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 21:25 IST
The Directorate of RevenueIntelligence (DRI) has seized 1863.630 kg of ganja worth Rs2.95 crore from a truck and arrested two persons in Patnadistrict, an official said on Wednesday
Acting on specific information, a DRI team on Tuesdayintercepted a truck bearing Jharkhand registration number onPatna-Aurangabad highway near Naubatpur in Patna district, aDRI official said
The DRI team during search of the truck found 282packets weighing 1863.630 kg of ganja which were hiddenbeneath a consignment of maize bags and arrested the twopersons, both residents of Aurangabad, he said.