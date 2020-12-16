Left Menu
HC asks CID to explore all angles to trace missing baby

Expressing its displeasure at the failure of the West Bengal CID to trace a missing newborn child, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday asked the investigating agency to explore all possible angles to trace the baby boy. Hearing the case moved by the paternal grandfather of the child, a division bench comprising justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee said that it hopes the state will come up with something positive by the next date of hearing on December 22.

While it has been submitted by the state that a driver arrested in connection with the case has claimed that the newborn had died and was thrown into Dwarakeswar river, the division bench said that it is possible that the child may have been made over to some third party and has been sold or trafficked and may still be alive. The court noted that the grandfather of the missing child has addressed a letter to the DIG, CID dated November 28, wherein several points were indicated ''as to why the apparent yarn spun by the arrested driver to the effect that the lifeless body of the child was dropped into the Dwarkeswar river cannot hold any water.'' Noting that the body of the child has not been recovered despite such claims, the bench directed that to allay the court's misgivings as to the extent of the investigation, careful attention should be paid to the points made out in the said letter.

The child had gone missing from a nursing home at Arambagh in Hooghly district after he was born on September 3, according to the petitioner. It was alleged that the local police had refused to register a complaint initially and had done so only after a district court passed an order to that effect.

But since there was no effective progress in the investigation, the paternal grandfather of the child moved the high court seeking a proper probe. The high court had then directed the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate.

