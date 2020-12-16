Satyendra Garg appointed new DGP of Andaman; Krishnia to head Puducherry Police

Senior IPS officer Satyendra Garg, who is a joint secretary in the Union home ministry, was on Wednesday appointed director general of police of Andaman and Nicobar Islands while Ranvir Singh Krishnia was named the police chief of Puducherry. According to an order by the home ministry, in a reshuffle among the Union Territory cadre police officers, Garg, a 1987-batch IPS officer, will head the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police force replacing Dependra Pathak, a 1990-batch IPS officer, who has been transferred to the Delhi Police.

Garg was handing the North East division in the home ministry as joint secretary before being repatriated to his cadre. Krishnia, a 1989-batch IPS officer, will replace Balaji Srivastav, a 1988-batch IPS officer, as DGP Puducherry.

Srivastav has been transferred to the Delhi Police, according to the order..