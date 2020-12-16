Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs to meet on Dec 17, 18
Parliament's Standing Committee on Home Affairs is scheduled to meet on December 17 and December 18 and is scheduled to consider and adopt a draft report on 'The Management of COVID-19 Pandemic and Related Issues'.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 23:39 IST
Parliament's Standing Committee on Home Affairs is scheduled to meet on December 17 and December 18 and is scheduled to consider and adopt a draft report on 'The Management of COVID-19 Pandemic and Related Issues'. Sources said the discussion would be held on atrocities and crime against women On December 17 and discussion on COVID-19 situation in the country would be held at the meeting a day later.
The meeting on December 18 is scheduled to consider and adopt a draft report on 'The Management of COVID-19 Pandemic and Related Issues'. The meeting on December 17 is also scheduled to hear the views of representatives Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. (ANI)
