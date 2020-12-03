Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah speaks to CMs of Tamil Nadu, Kerala ahead of cyclone Burevi

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala ahead of cyclone Burevi that is expected to hit the two states later today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 11:18 IST
Amit Shah speaks to CMs of Tamil Nadu, Kerala ahead of cyclone Burevi
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala ahead of cyclone Burevi that is expected to hit the two states later today. "Have spoken to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of Cyclone Burevi. Modi government is committed for all possible support to help people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Several teams of NDRF are already deployed in both the states," Shah tweeted.

Meanwhile, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached several places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala as the two states brace themselves for cyclone Burevi. DS Khushwaha, a member of the fourth battalion of the NDRF, told ANI that the teams were well equipped and ready to take on any natural calamity that may occur.

"A total of eight teams have been deployed. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert here in Thiruvananthapuram so for the last two days, we have been checking areas prone to landslide and floods. NDRF workers are also present at the coast. We will be able to reach quickly and swiftly in case any disaster occurs. We are ready for any disaster and well equipped," Khushwaha said. Earlier on Tuesday, a cyclone alert was issued by the IMD for South Tamil Nadu and south Kerala coasts. The cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph would be centered very close to Pamban around noon today.

It is likely to emerge on the gulf of Mannar today and cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanniyakumari and Pamban on December 4 early morning. Thus its impact on south Tamil Nadu coastal districts is very likely to commence from 3 December forenoon initially over Ramanathapuramdistrict and gradually towards Kanniyakumari district. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Flipkart announces spin-off of PhonePe, to remain majority shareholder

Flipkart on Thursday announced a partial spin-off of PhonePe in a move that will help the digital payments platform to access dedicated, long-term capital to fund its growth ambitions. PhonePe has crossed the 250 million registered user mil...

ISL 7: ATKMB have good players who can hurt you, says Odisha FC coach Baxter

ATK Mohun Bagans Roy Krishna has scored two goals in as many games and Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter is wary of the threat posed by the striker. Mohun Bagan will take on Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday in the Indian Super ...

Amarinder meets Shah to help end deadlock between Centre and farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latters residence here to help workout an amicable solution to the current stand-off between the Centre and farmers over the new farm laws. The mee...

Mayor of Los Angeles orders residents to stay home in new virus curbs

The mayor of Los Angeles ordered residents on Wednesday to stay in their homes and banned social gatherings as part of new measures to rein in a surge in coronavirus infections.His order httpswww.lamayor.orgsitesgfileswph446fpagefile2020120...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020