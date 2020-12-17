Left Menu
British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards

Heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, 72, selected a photograph of him and his wife Camilla sitting on a bench in the garden of their home in Birkhall, Scotland, for their greetings card. His son Prince William, 38, second-in-line to the throne, also chose a relaxed photo of his family for his card.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-12-2020 03:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 03:30 IST
Britain's royals unveiled their 2020 Christmas cards on Wednesday, choosing traditional happy family snapshots for their festive messages. Heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, 72, selected a photograph of him and his wife Camilla sitting on a bench in the garden of their home in Birkhall, Scotland, for their greetings card.

His son Prince William, 38, second-in-line to the throne, also chose a relaxed photo of his family for his card. He was pictured with his wife Kate, 38, and their three children - George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2 - sitting with wide grins on a bale of hay in front of a pile of chopped wood at their Amner Hall country residence in eastern England.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

