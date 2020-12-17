Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Minister Puri joins Punjab BJP senior leaders, discusses farmers' concerns

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri joined senior leaders of Punjab from BJP unit to interact with farmers over video conference and discussed their concerns over the three farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 09:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 09:11 IST
Union Minister Puri joins Punjab BJP senior leaders, discusses farmers' concerns
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the video conference on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri joined senior leaders of Punjab from BJP unit to interact with farmers over video conference and discussed their concerns over the three farm laws. "Our farmer sisters and brothers, including those from Punjab, have played a pivotal role in Green Revolution and towards India's effort to attain food security, Joined senior leaders of BJP Punjab unitto interact with farmers &discussed the concerns they have regarding the farm bills" Puri said while interacting with farmers on their concerns over farm bills at a virtual Kisan Sammelan.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that a large number of farmers have expressed support for the farm bills, while a protest is ongoing against the reforms. "While there is a protest against reforms, lakhs of farmers are also gathering to express support for bills. Today, thousands of farmers gathered in Gwalior for it," said Tomar while addressing an ASSOCHAM session via video conferencing on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Tomar told a gathering of farmers in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, even as the farmers' protest in and around Delhi continued that, it is the Narendra Modi government, which followed the recommendations of Swaminathan Commission and declared Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various farm produces by adding 50 per cent profit on the cost of the farmer. "The Swaminathan Committee said that the MSP should be declared by adding 50 per cent profit on the cost of the farmer. The Swaminathan Commission presented its recommendations to the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2006 but the decision was not taken. But Modi government did the job of declaring MSP by adding 50 per cent profit on the cost," Tomar said while addressing a gathering at Kisan sammelan in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district.

The rally was part of the BJP's farmer outreach programme amid continuing protests in and around Delhi by various farmer unions against the three farm laws enacted by the government in September.Tomar said when attempts are being made to mislead and agitate the farmers of Punjab, you have gathered in Rewa, Sagar, Gwalior, Ujjain and other places to support the farm laws. I thank all of you." Ten organisations from various states such as Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar and Haryana associated with All India Kisan Coordination Committee met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 14 and extended their support on three farm laws enacted by the government recently. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ayodhya Film Festival 'Awam ka Cinema' to be organised online amid pendemic

Awam ka Cinema by the Ayodhya Film Festival is being organised on online platforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, from December 15 to December 19. People from around the globe will be able to join this platform.This event, dedicated to freedom...

Brazil F1 GP to be held at Sao Paulo's Interlagos until 2025

The Brazilian Grand Prix will remain at its traditional Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo after promoters signed a five-year deal, Formula One saidF1 said in a statement on Wednesday that the race will take place on Nov. 14 next year. The ann...

Encounter in J-K's Anantnag, militant arrested

Srinagar, Dec 17 PTI A militant was arrested in an injured condition during an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baba...

'Best team won': Alexander-Arnold on Liverpool's win

Liverpools right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold said that the best team won in the match between his side and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-1 in the Premier League here at the Anfield Stadium on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020