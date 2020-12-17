China, on Pacific cable warning, says U.S. is smearing Chinese companies

China, on Pacific cable warning, says U.S. is smearing Chinese companiesReuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-12-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 13:23 IST
The United States is smearing Chinese companies, China's Foreign Ministry said, after sources told Reuters that Washington had warned Pacific island nations about security threats posed by a Chinese company's bid to build an undersea internet cable.
Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing on Thursday.
