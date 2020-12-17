Left Menu
Agitation to continue until Amaravati is Andhra's only capital: TDP

As agitation for making Amaravati as the sole state capital clocks one year, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Jayadev Galla on Thursday said that agitation will continue until Amaravati will be announced as the only capital of the state.

Farmers and women protest for having Amaravati as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh. (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As agitation for making Amaravati as the sole state capital clocks one year, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Jayadev Galla on Thursday said that agitation will continue until Amaravati will be announced as the only capital of the state. Women and farmers held a rally from Tulluru village to Rayapudi.

Speaking to ANI, the leader said, "The agitation by farmers and women for the past one year is historic and will ultimately win. The agitation will continue forever until Amaravati will be announced as the only capital of the state." On December 16, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence and requested him to issue a notification for the decentralisation of administration by setting up Executive Capital at Visakhapatnam, Legislative Capital at Amaravati and Judicial Capital at Kurnool.

He reminded him that the 2019 manifesto of the BJP also has a mention of making Kurnool as Judicial Capital. When asked about Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's recent meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Galla said that the state BJP is supporting the agitation.

The BJP and Communist Party of India leaders too expressed their support towards the agitation. Speaking to ANI, BJP leader, V Satyamurthy said that the saffron party is fully supporting Amaravati as the state capital.

"BJP Andhra Pradesh President Somu Veerraju met farmers and extended his support," Satyamurthy added. The BJP leader said that unfortunately the party was branded as if it supports the three capitals.

"BJP is in support of Amaravati," he clarified. Communist Party of India (CPI) AP state Secretary, K Ramakrishna, said that the Chief Minister's decision of the three capitals was not correct.

"The sacrifices of peasants and women should be considered and Jagan should correct the mistake he had committed," Ramakrishna added. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jaganmohan Reddy has announced three capitals- executive capital at Visakhapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati, and judicial capital at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh Assembly on December 17, 2019. (ANI)

