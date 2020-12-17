Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cops help abandoned boy living with pet dog in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Police came forward to help an abandoned child living with a pet dog in Muzaffarnagar.

ANI | Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-12-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 15:42 IST
Cops help abandoned boy living with pet dog in UP's Muzaffarnagar
CO City Kuldeep Singh speaking to reporters. . Image Credit: ANI

Police came forward to help an abandoned child living with a pet dog in Muzaffarnagar. As per Ankit, the 10-year-old child, his father is in jail and his mother has left him.

Speaking to the media, CO City Kuldeep Singh said, "We got information that a 10-year-old child is sleeping with a dog. The child was located and after that the first thing we did was to provide him winter clothes and other essential items. Then SSP has started the process for admission of the child in a school." Giving details about the minor, the CO City said, "The child lives with a woman in Khala Par locality. We got to know that his father may be in jail and his mother is not here. So he stays alone."

"Very soon we will find a permanent place for him to ensure his future," the police officer added. Speaking to media persons, the child said, "My mother is not here and my father is in jail. I have a pet dog that I found 20 days ago."

When asked how he was able to survive and at the same time feed the dog, Ankit said, "I sold cardboards and earn some money from it. I was able to give milk and bread to the dog as I wash cups at a tea stall." "The police gave me new clothes and brought me to the right place. I want to thank them," the minor boy added.

Also Read: 43 new COVID-19 cases detected in UP's Muzaffarnagar

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cold wave sweeps Haryana and Punjab, fog reduces visibility at few places

Biting cold conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with temperatures hovering below normal limits. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 5.1 degrees Celsius, Meteorological Depa...

Alcoholic Beverage Industry body seeks lifting of prohibition in Bihar

An apex body of the Indian Alcoholic Beverage Industry on Thursday urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to gradually withdraw prohibition in the state claiming that it has increased smuggling and sale of illicit liquor, and also caused m...

Convene special Parliament session to resolve farm issues: NCP

With the farmers stir against the Centres new farm laws continuing near Delhi borders, the NCP on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi convene a special session of Parliament to address the concerns of the agitating peasants....

US STOCKS-Futures gain on stimulus hopes ahead of jobless claims

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday on increased hopes of imminent signing of a coronavirus stimulus bill, while investors kept an eye out for economic cues from weekly unemployment data due later in the day.Negotiations were underway...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020