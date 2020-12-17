Merkel tested negative for COVID-19 after EU summit - spokeswoman

German Chancellor Angela Merkel tested negative for COVID-19 after last week's EU summit, at which she met French President Emmanuel Macron, the government press office said after Macron tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

"The chancellor was tested a few days after the EU summit, as is routine," a spokeswoman said, adding that the result of the test was negative.

"The chancellor sends the French president her best wishes for a speedy recovery," she said.