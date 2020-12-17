BRIEF-EU Chief Negotiator Barnier Says Brexit Deal 'Possible' By Friday - AFP, Citing Parliamentary Sources

... ...
The Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum has acquired two emoji that have helped broaden diversity for users of the tiny pictures, becoming the third museum to add emoji to their digital collections. The New York museum acquired the per...
Indian Council for Cultural Relations president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been reappointed to the position for another term of three years. Happy to share that the rashtrapatibhvn has reappointed me as President of ICCRDelhi for another three...
Online learning platform Brainly on Thursday said it has concluded a funding round with a fresh influx of USD 80 million about Rs 588.6 crore, led by US-based Learn Capital. The series D round also saw participation from Prosus Ventures, Ge...
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Narrow hallways pose higher infection risk hospitalized COVID-19 patients often need readmissionThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavir...