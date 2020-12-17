Jean-Luc Brunel, who knew Jeffrey Epstein, in custody in Paris - BFM TV
Frenchman Jean-Luc Brunel - who knew deceased sex offender and U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein - has been placed in custody in Paris, reported BFM TV, citing the Paris prosecutor's department. (https://reut.rs/37u93U1) Epstein died in August 2019 in his jail cell in the United States, and an autopsy report concluded he hanged himself.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:17 IST
Frenchman Jean-Luc Brunel - who knew deceased sex offender and U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein - has been placed in custody in Paris, reported BFM TV, citing the Paris prosecutor's department. Brunel, who has denied any wrongdoing, had in 2015 sued Epstein, claiming Epstein’s high-profile legal troubles had unfairly embroiled him and damaged his modelling agency’s reputation. (https://reut.rs/37u93U1)
