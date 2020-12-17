Jammu & Kashmir man arrested in Goa for drug possession

A 25-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir working in Goa has been arrested on charges of drug possession, police said on Thursday. Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi told reporters that a raid was conducted on Wednesday night on getting information about drugs being peddled at Arambol beach village in North Goa.

During the raid, one Faizal Ahmed, originally from Baramulla in J&K and currently working in the coastal state, was found in possession of charas worth Rs 5,000, he said. Ahmed was arrested and booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the police inspector added.