Rajasthan: ACB arrests two mines dept officials for taking bribe

An engineer and a junior assistant of the mines department of Rajasthan were arrested by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a farmer, officials said

Assistant mines engineer Chhagan Lal and junior assistant Hari Niwas, who were posted in Sri Ganganagar district, had demanded the money from the farmer, Jarnel Singh, to issue a permit for the removal of gypsum from his land, an ACB official said

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Singh, a team of the ACB trapped the accused on Thursday. The two have been placed under arrest, the official said.