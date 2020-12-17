Left Menu
Ready for talks with govt if called, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that they were ready for further talks with the government on the contentious farm laws if called.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 22:06 IST
Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that they were ready for further talks with the government on the contentious farm laws if called. "If they call us again, we will go. The government wants amendments while we want them to take back the three farm laws," the farm leader said.

Speaking to ANI, Tikait said it was not the farmers who had blocked the roads, but the Delhi Police. "If they call us again, we will go. The government wants amendments while we want them to take back the three farm laws," the farm leader said, agreeing with the Supreme Court's observation that the issue should be resolved soon.

"We will discuss the future course of action in our Panchayat. We have not blocked the roads. The barricades have been put up by the Delhi Police. The Supreme Court is right that the issue should be resolved soon," he said. Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court had observed that a protest is constitutional until it doesn't destroy property or endanger life and remarked that the purpose of the farmers' protest cannot be realised by demonstrating without engaging in discussions."

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde said that it was considering setting up an impartial and independent committee that will hear both sides and submit its findings. The SC also asked the Central government to explore the possibility of putting on hold the three farm laws, against which farmers are protesting at different borders of the national capital.

Farmers have been protesting since November 26 at the borders of Delhi against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

