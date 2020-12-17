Odisha man sentenced to 20 years in jail in rape case

A 25-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in jail on Thursday by a special court in Odisha's Cuttack that convicted him of raping a girl. The special POCSO court also fined Rama Munda alias Rama Laguri Rs 10,000, besides directing a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the survivor's family.

Judge Bandana Kar found Laguri guilty under IPC Section 376 (2) (i) that deals with rape, and Section 6 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The incident happened in the Markat Nagar police station area in March 2015, while Laguri was arrested two years later and since then he has been behind the bars.