PLFI ultra killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand

A member of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a Naxalite outfit, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhands Chaibasa district on Thursday, police said. Another PLFI ultra was arrested while three pistols and dozens of cartridges were recovered from the encounter site in Bandu forest under Gudri police station area.

Other members of the outfit managed to flee, a spokesperson of the Jharkhand police told PTI. Personnel of the state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) took part in the encounter.